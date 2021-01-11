PTON (PTON) Market Cap Reaches $160,606.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PTON has a market cap of $160,606.00 and approximately $369.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PTON has traded down 67.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00037380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.19 or 0.00327038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.93 or 0.03912055 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014078 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About PTON

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

PTON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

