Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

OTCMKTS PUBGY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.38. 50,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,760. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.78. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.