Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PUBGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $13.38. 50,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.78. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.48.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.