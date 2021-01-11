PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Down 52.1% This Week

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. PUBLISH has a market cap of $337,644.04 and approximately $40,415.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 52.1% lower against the US dollar. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00109632 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00068148 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00258955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00061464 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,629.12 or 0.85650907 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 tokens. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.