PubMatic, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 18th (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic’s (NASDAQ:PUBM) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 18th. PubMatic had issued 5,900,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $118,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During PubMatic’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

PUBM opened at $26.31 on Monday. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Amar K. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Insiders sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock worth $42,819,500 in the last 90 days.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

