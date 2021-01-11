Pundi X Achieves Market Cap of $91.46 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Pundi X has a market cap of $91.46 million and approximately $75.53 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded up 121.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00041477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00036769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.42 or 0.00330430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1,210.90 or 0.03656562 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

NPXS is a token. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,526,640,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,624,488,396 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.