Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (PTU.V) (CVE:PTU) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.09

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (PTU.V) (CVE:PTU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 141252 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.06 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (PTU.V) Company Profile (CVE:PTU)

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that covers an area of 28,683 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

