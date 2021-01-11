PutinCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $41,834.01 and $5.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,071.46 or 0.99658675 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016089 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014435 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

