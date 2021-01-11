Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,025.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $360,107.80 and $18,025.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be purchased for $2.23 or 0.00006480 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00023670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00110258 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00065848 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00260321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00062284 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,321.40 or 0.85222477 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,528 tokens. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

