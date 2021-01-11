Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Issued By William Blair

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

MMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $113.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,211,000 after purchasing an additional 902,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,571,000 after purchasing an additional 733,147 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,509,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 125,430.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 627,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after purchasing an additional 627,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,200,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

