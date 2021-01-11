Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Issued By B. Riley

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for TriState Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TriState Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of TSC opened at $19.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $577.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $25.86.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.42 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in TriState Capital by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 883,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,699,000 after buying an additional 102,774 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 864,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 735,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 89,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 506,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 210,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $76,104.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,086.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $104,782 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

