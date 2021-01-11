Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Issued By William Blair

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.72). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.61) EPS.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

AUTL has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of AUTL opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 29,867 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.