Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.96. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DFS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.35.

DFS stock opened at $97.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,493,000 after buying an additional 42,263 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 36.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $3,668,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 67,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.