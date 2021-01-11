Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for AssetMark Financial in a report released on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist started coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

NYSE:AMK opened at $24.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,204.90 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $211,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 22.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $335,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 13,847 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $328,312.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 7,933 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $182,459.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 485,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,171,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,976. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

