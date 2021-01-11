Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics plc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Autolus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.69). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $9.28 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

