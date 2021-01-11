Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Coherent, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Coherent in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Longbow Research cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

COHR opened at $173.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. Coherent has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $179.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Coherent by 28.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 377.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 44,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 11.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

