Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a research report issued on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Methanex from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $45.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Methanex by 25.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the third quarter valued at about $682,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Methanex by 6.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 515,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 153.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

