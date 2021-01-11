Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Increased by B. Riley

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.88 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of PEBO opened at $30.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $39.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

