Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Skyworks Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.24.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $163.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.64 and its 200 day moving average is $142.17. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $165.99.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,679,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,432.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

