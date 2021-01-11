Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.86 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $20.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.94.

NYSE PNC opened at $158.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.30. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,543,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after purchasing an additional 694,581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,033,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,477,000 after purchasing an additional 132,876 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

