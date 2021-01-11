Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Isoray, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Isoray in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the healthcare company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Isoray’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Isoray alerts:

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Dawson James lowered Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Isoray in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.19.

ISR opened at $1.40 on Monday. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt acquired 67,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $34,999.12. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,999.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at $18,268.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 251,456 shares of company stock valued at $121,237 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.