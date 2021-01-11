Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE BOH opened at $81.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after purchasing an additional 48,270 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.