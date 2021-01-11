Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Issued By Piper Sandler

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Exxon Mobil in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $45.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $192.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. United Bank boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after acquiring an additional 649,907 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.4% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 856,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

