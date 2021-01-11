Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for UniFirst Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UniFirst in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.78. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. UniFirst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

UNF stock opened at $214.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $227.55.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,311.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,370 shares of company stock worth $423,063 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 806.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in UniFirst by 17.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.