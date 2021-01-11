Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ally Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $37.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $38.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $1,267,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,080,000 after acquiring an additional 640,956 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 24.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth $37,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

