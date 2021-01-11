Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

FNB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stephens lowered shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of FNB opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $307.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In other news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $56,620 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,812,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,019 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,008,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after purchasing an additional 65,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,003,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 371,942 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,912 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,808 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

