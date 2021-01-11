Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Fulton Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FULT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $13.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $17.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 37.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,643,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,278,000 after acquiring an additional 243,165 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,701,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,660,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 70,781 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2,389.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,112,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.