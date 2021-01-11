Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Boosted by Analyst

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Oilwell Varco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Oilwell Varco’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. National Oilwell Varco’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

NOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded National Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.81.

NYSE NOV opened at $15.01 on Monday. National Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,946,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $343,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,977 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 34.5% in the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,559,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after buying an additional 1,940,079 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco in the third quarter valued at about $6,930,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,396,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in National Oilwell Varco by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,567,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,446,000 after acquiring an additional 676,636 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

