Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $66.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $68.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

