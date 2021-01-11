Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Greenbrier Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

GBX stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $166,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,629.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $141,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,159 shares of company stock worth $512,747 over the last ninety days. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 602.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 16,045.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.