Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nissan Motor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NSANY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Nissan Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Nissan Motor stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $18.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 13.33%.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

