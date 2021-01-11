Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the payment services company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ FY2021 earnings at $6.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.85.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $121.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average is $104.73. The stock has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in American Express by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 10,407 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in American Express by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

