Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cirrus Logic, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of CRUS opened at $91.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $92.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $46,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,174.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $188,203.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,860 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,257,000 after buying an additional 2,449,824 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $29,096,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $25,537,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 203,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after purchasing an additional 190,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

