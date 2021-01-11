Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aisin Seiki in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aisin Seiki’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Get Aisin Seiki alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aisin Seiki from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $30.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. Aisin Seiki has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.29.

About Aisin Seiki

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Seiki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin Seiki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.