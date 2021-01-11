Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Raised by Analyst

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 90,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

