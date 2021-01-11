Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Increased by Analyst

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hologic in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $80.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.59. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $81.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hologic by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,660,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,671,000 after acquiring an additional 112,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 28.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after purchasing an additional 382,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,613,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,260,000 after purchasing an additional 70,309 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $88,797,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,179,000 after purchasing an additional 57,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

