Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Shares of MPWR opened at $387.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.06. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $392.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $2,062,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 254,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,845,647.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $307,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,019,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,093 shares of company stock worth $35,504,338 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 212.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 454.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,823,000 after buying an additional 84,718 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

