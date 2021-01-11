Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Qorvo, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Qorvo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.44. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Qorvo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QRVO. Bank of America raised their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.62.

QRVO stock opened at $179.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.82 and its 200 day moving average is $135.07. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 171.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,706,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

