Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited Decreased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Schlumberger in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.28.

NYSE:SLB opened at $24.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $40.09. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

