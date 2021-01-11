Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.08. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.96 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIVB. Barclays cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $340.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $424.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.83. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $437.56.

In related news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,778 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,535,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,208,000 after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,186,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,330,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,160,000 after buying an additional 93,102 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 750,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,691,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 661,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,501,000 after buying an additional 24,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

