Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Increased by Analyst

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $16.63 EPS.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

TM opened at $152.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.19. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $108.01 and a 1 year high of $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.21 billion.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 107.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.