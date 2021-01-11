Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Citigroup Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $65.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

