Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Issued By Cormark (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$365.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$352.78 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) stock opened at C$45.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.51. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

