Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Webster Financial Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.35.

NYSE:WBS opened at $47.73 on Monday. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 76.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 131,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 56,778 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 159.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 69,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 42,741 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 59.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 84,258 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

