Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 million.

CPRX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $3.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $360.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $65,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

