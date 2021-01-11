Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Issued By SVB Leerink

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CONMED in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.91 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNMD. ValuEngine cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Shares of CNMD opened at $112.90 on Monday. CONMED has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $116.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,822.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 6.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,566,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,254,000 after acquiring an additional 101,565 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,807,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,025,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 87,952 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,308,000 after acquiring an additional 161,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 342,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $62,585.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,207,755.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $264,764.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,301,375.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209 over the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

