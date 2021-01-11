Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STL. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

STL stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $246.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.65 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

