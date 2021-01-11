Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $107,800.00. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 36,723 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

