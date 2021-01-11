Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.68 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.21.

NYSE COF opened at $110.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $111.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average is $76.32.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at $8,668,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $1,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

