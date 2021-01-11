Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for NeoGenomics, Inc. Decreased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for NeoGenomics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC raised shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $52.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,747.42 and a beta of 0.78. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th.

In other news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 118,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $4,935,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,080,619.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $749,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 754,561 shares of company stock worth $33,557,193. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 64.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,234,000 after purchasing an additional 462,957 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 35.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 118.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 49,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.